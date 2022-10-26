Luke Evans debuts ‘Say Something’ featuring Nicole Kidman – take a listen

Luke Evans has released his version of A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera’s ‘Say Something’, featuring Nicole Kidman.

Taken from his upcoming album ‘A Song For You‘, released on 4th November, the song is the second to be revealed after ‘Come What May’ featuring Charlotte Church. Evans and Kidman met when they starred together in Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’.

Evans recounts; ”When we wrapped the show, we had a dinner one night in Keith (Urban) and Nicole’s house in Sydney. After dinner, Nicole was like: ‘Right, you’re singing, Keith’s gonna play the piano. He’ll play anything, just tell him the song.’ So everybody came around the grand piano in their living room and I sang Adele’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’. I knew that Nicole loved to sing, so she joined in and we had a glorious sing along. It was an evening I will never forget.”

When it came to recording ‘Say Something’, Evans felt Kidman would be the perfect duet partner and he reached out to her. Kidman responded enthusiastically to the idea.

He continues; “I already had that song in my head because I knew that it would fit both our voices very well. I knew they would blend perfectly, so I sent them the track and Nicole immediately loved it. She went into the recording studio with Keith in Nashville and recorded her part of the song. I have a little video of her recording in the booth. I think she enjoyed it very much. She said she was grateful I had asked her. Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!’ She is a lovely human being full of graciousness, humility and warmth. She was so generous with her time. To do something like this was really special.”

To celebrate the release of ‘A Song For You’ Luke will be meeting fans to sign copies of his new album at HMV Westfield on Sunday 6th November at 1.00pm. To guarantee a place in the queue pre-order the CD from HMV.

Later that day Luke will also be appearing at a special intimate Q and A session at

Prysm, Kingston. Limited tickets available.

Limited signed formats are available from Luke’s official artist store and Amazon UK. Pre-Order / Pre-Save the record.