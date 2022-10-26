Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Luke Evans

Music

Luke Evans debuts ‘Say Something’ featuring Nicole Kidman – take a listen

The two actors come together for their take on the modern classic.

Published

Luke Evans has released his version of A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera’s ‘Say Something’, featuring Nicole Kidman.

Taken from his upcoming album ‘A Song For You‘, released on 4th November, the song is the second to be revealed after ‘Come What May’ featuring Charlotte Church. Evans and Kidman met when they starred together in Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’.

Evans recounts; ”When we wrapped the show, we had a dinner one night in Keith (Urban) and Nicole’s house in Sydney. After dinner, Nicole was like: ‘Right, you’re singing, Keith’s gonna play the piano. He’ll play anything, just tell him the song.’ So everybody came around the grand piano in their living room and I sang Adele’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’. I knew that Nicole loved to sing, so she joined in and we had a glorious sing along. It was an evening I will never forget.” 

When it came to recording ‘Say Something’, Evans felt Kidman would be the perfect duet partner and he reached out to her. Kidman responded enthusiastically to the idea.

He continues; “I already had that song in my head because I knew that it would fit both our voices very well. I knew they would blend perfectly, so I sent them the track and Nicole immediately loved it. She went into the recording studio with Keith in Nashville and recorded her part of the song. I have a little video of her recording in the booth. I think she enjoyed it very much. She said she was grateful I had asked her. Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!’ She is a lovely human being full of graciousness, humility and warmth. She was so generous with her time. To do something like this was really special.” 

To celebrate the release of ‘A Song For You’ Luke will be meeting fans to sign copies of his new album at HMV Westfield on Sunday 6th November at 1.00pm. To guarantee a place in the queue pre-order the CD from HMV.

Later that day Luke will also be appearing at a special intimate Q and A session at 
Prysm, Kingston. Limited tickets available.

Limited signed formats are available from Luke’s official artist store and Amazon UK. Pre-Order / Pre-Save the record.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenny Foster Kenny Foster

EF Country

Kenny Foster – ‘Somewhere in Middle America’ review

Haunting melodies and uplifting memories on this atmospheric album.

7 days ago
Astrid: Murder in Paris Astrid: Murder in Paris

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Astrid in Paris’ preview – old-fashioned crime fighting entertainment

A show that doesn't take itself too seriously and is hugely entertaining.

4 days ago
Def Leppard Motley Crue Def Leppard Motley Crue

Music

Def Leppard & Motley Crue announce ‘World Tour’ UK shows for 2023

UK shows for 2023 from these two Rock legends.

6 days ago
Breland Breland

EF Country

BRELAND & Friends, The Garage, London live review

The rising country star played his first headlining show in London last night.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you