Gabby Barrett pays homage to Country men in new song ‘Cowboy Back’

Gabby Barrett is pay tribute to authentic Country men on her new track ‘Cowboy Back’.

The song sees Barrett celebrating stand-up guys with strong values and a rock-solid heart. Shining a light on those who embody the cowboy spirit – everyday guys who value honor, honesty, and respect – it’s a swaying, hand-in-hand tribute to character and integrity with

“I was inspired by my wonderful husband, a Texan, when I was writing this one,” shares Barrett. “‘Cowboy Back’ is all about appreciating the hardworking guys out there with strong values – those who are authentically ‘country.’”

‘Cowboy Back’ was written by Barrett with Jon Nite and Jesse Frasure and is co-produced by Barrett with Ross Copperman.

The song is the second release off Barrett’s upcoming second album. It follows her Top 30 and climbing single ‘Glory Days’. Barrett has spent the summer performing select dates with Kane Brown and promises to unveil more music soon.