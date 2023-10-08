Dylan Scott serves up a heartbreak remedy on “I’ll Be A Bartender”

Dylan Scott has released his new single “I’ll Be A Bartender”, and it sees him serving up the remedy for heartbreak.

With no last call in sight, the track finds the three-time chart-topper pouring something smooth across his kitchen counter in an attempt to help an ex move on. He’s easing her pain, drying her tears and winning her back shot for shot on the breezy, pop-centric track. “I’ll Be A Bartender” was written by Rocky Block, John Byron, Grady Block, and Jordan Dozzi; and produced by Block and Jacob Durrett.

“I’ll Be A Bartender” is the follow-up to Scott’s Gold-certified hit “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl)”, his current Top 10 single from his latest album “Livin’ My Best Life”. The tender ballad and immediate viral hit was written for Scott’s wife, Blair, with whom he recently welcomed a son — the couple’s third child.

The newly signed Jockey Outdoors brand ambassador will debut “I’ll Be A Bartender””during his headlining “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” Tour, which kicks off next Thursday, 12th October in Knoxville, Tenn. Matt Schuster and Tayler Holder are set to provide direct support on the buzzworthy outing slated to visit 15 cities this fall. Fans can secure tickets at www.dylanscottcountry.com .

‘This Town’s Been Too Good To Us’ Tour

2023 Fall Tour Dates:

Oct. 12, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.at The Mill & Mine

Oct. 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. at Tabernacle

Oct. 14, 2023 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at The Signal

Oct. 26, 2023 in Norfolk, Va. at The NorVa

Oct. 27, 2023 in Silver Spring, Md. at The Fillmore

Oct. 28, 2023 in Richmond, Va. at The National

Nov. 9, 2023 in Detroit, Mich. at The Fillmore

Nov. 10, 2023 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov. 11, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 16, 2023 in Spartanburg, S.C. at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Nov. 17, 2023 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. at House of Blues Orlando

Nov. 18, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Fla. at Jannus Live

Nov. 30, 2023 in Portland, Maine at State Theatre

Dec. 1, 2023 in Boston, Mass. at Citizens House of Blues Boston

Dec. 2, 2023 in Sayreville, N.J. at Starland Ballroom