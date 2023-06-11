Gabby Barrett talks new song ‘Glory Days’ & collaborating with Miranda Lambert & Luke Combs with Kelleigh Bannen

Kelleigh catches up with Gabby Barrett about her new single ‘Glory Days’ and the simple things that maker her life feel complete. Gabby shares details about her upcoming album, which features a collaboration with Miranda Lambert. The ‘I Hope’ singer also tells Kelleigh about how she’s avoiding fear of the “sophomore slump” record.

Gabby Barrett Tells Apple Music About Her Songs Needing to Apply to Her Life

I’m not really the person who likes to sing or create songs that don’t apply to my life. I never can jive with them. The most genuine songs for me are the ones that literally do apply. So when I wrote ‘I Hope’ that did apply to a story in my life. I was I think only maybe dating my husband at the time. I was dating him, but I was 19, so high school was still pretty fresh on the brain and I had an awful, terrible breakup in high school. And so that was very genuine. Then I wrote ‘The Good Ones.’ which was written about Cade, my husband.

Gabby Barrett Tells Apple Music About ‘Glory Days’

I wrote [“Glory Days”] with a couple of friends and we’re just talking about all the life that I’ve kind of went through within the last couple years. I think it’s pretty abnormal to what normally happens at this age for certain people, 23, 2 kids, and all the things happening with music. And I’ve been married for four years. So normally those times when you’re in the trenches a little bit with kids and just the days are long, but the years feel fast. Those are the times that you look back on per se. And I just remember my parents kind of saying, oh, those are the glory days. Those are the good old days. And so I was like, well, I’m in my glory days right now.

Gabby Barrett Tells Apple Music About Her Next Album

Second album, hopefully the goal for that is to release it in the early fall. And I think this album is just next level in a way… I think it has a more just continual vein to it. It’s not kind of all over the place. I have to be very vulnerable about some of the subjects that are talked about. It’s very close to my heart in a different way than the first album was, for sure.

Gabby Barrett Tells Apple Music About Collaborating with Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert for Her Second Album

There’s lots of collabs. Luke Combs wrote one of the songs on the album and I fell in love with it. And then I did another song with Miranda Lambert that’ll be involved on the album. And you never know, there could be something else that pops up before we get to early fall. So there’s just a lot to look forward to.

Having strong creative input with ‘Glory Days’ as the first release off her hotly anticipated sophomore album, Barrett co-wrote and co-produced the song. Writing alongside Emily Weisband, Seth Mosley, and James McNair, the lyrics lay out a humble world of family and faith – filled with quiet mornings, front porch swings, and pure gratitude for the little things – all delivered in emotional resolution by Barrett’s soaring vocal. Meanwhile, Barrett approached this single as co-producer with Ross Copperman to give the song its propulsive, heart-thumping sound that further melts arena-rocking guitars and pounding drums into the tender Country sway.