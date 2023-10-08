Carly Pearce shares new music – listen to her feisty track ‘Heels Over Head’

Carly Pearce has treated fans to new music with the release of feisty new single ‘Heels Over Head’.

The new song, which can be heard at the top of this article, sees Pearce being content with being a classy gal when another woman is more than willing to get down-and-dirty with a man that has his eye on her. It’s a swift departure from the heart-breaking balladry that Pearce has become known for and shows off her fun side.

The song was released to mark the start of Pearce’s ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ Tour, which opened in New York at the end of last week.

Ahead of the tour’s kick-off, Pearce stopped by NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to perform ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ – her love letter to country music – during the show’s first week back on the air.

Pearce received two nominations at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, which took place on 28th September at the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. In addition to her nominations, Pearce graced the stage multiple times throughout the night: as a presenter, speaking about her favourite Opry moment with fellow country music artists, and as a performer when she took the stage for the debut performance of ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’.

Pearce is currently in the US Top 35 with her single “We Don’t Fight Anymore’ featuring Chris Stapleton.