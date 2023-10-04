HomeTV'Ghosts' confirms Christmas Special to air following final series
Ghosts Series 5

‘Ghosts’ confirms Christmas Special to air following final series

Much-loved comedy ‘Ghosts’ is coming to an end with its fifth and final series but the team behind the show have announced that fans will be getting an extra treat – a Christmas Special!

The ‘Ghosts’ team posted on social media: “The final series of Ghosts starts on Friday… but there might be one last present under the Christmas tree this year #BBCGhosts”

‘Ghosts’ has become a television highlight of the Christmas period with 2022’s special securing 5.9million viewers, making it the biggest comedy of the year.

In series five, Alison and Mike search for new ways to keep Button House going after the gatehouse fire, and they receive some unexpected news that will bring about major changes for them and the Ghosts. Elsewhere, the Ghosts investigate the mysterious details of Kitty’s death, Pat is inspired to create some new entertainment for the gang when the Ghosts lose their appetite for Food Club, and after Robin makes an outlandish prediction the Ghosts contemplate their legacies.

The fifth and final series of ‘Ghosts’ starts Friday 6th October at 8.30pm on BBC One and will be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

