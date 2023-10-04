‘EastEnders’ actor Ricky Norwood confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024

Former ‘EastEnders’ actor Ricky Norwood is the ninth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

Revealing the news exclusively on ‘Loose Women’ today, Norwood said: “Being on the ice! I’m apprehensive about the lifts, especially the headbanger. I’ve got to trust in the process, trust in the training, trust in the trainers.”

Norwood is the ninth celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE, TV personality Miles Nazaire, ‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Lustig-Webb and comedian Lou Sanders.

There are still another three celebrities to be revealed and by the end of the week, we should know the full line-up for the 2024 series.

‘Dancing On Ice’ will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.