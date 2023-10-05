‘007: Road to a Million’ launching in November – watch the teaser trailer

To celebrate James Bond Day, Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for ‘007: Road to a Million’, a new adventure game show series fronted by ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox.

From the producers of the Bond franchise, the series follows nine pairs of everyday people as they are unleashed on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges for a shot at each winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize. Get your first glimpse of the series by watching the teaser at the top of this article.

“The Controller” (Brian Cox) is the on-screen mastermind behind the game, who dictates where the pairs go, what they must do, and sets their questions. He monitors each pair’s quest, delighting in the unfolding drama of his intricately devised and often relentless challenges.

“The Controller” has hidden 10 questions around the world for each pair of contestants, who have a chance of winning £1,000,000. To reach these questions, the pairs face Bond-inspired challenges, which push their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit. Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question. If they get it wrong, their journey is over.

The teaser provides glimpses into stunning locales, including the untamed Scottish Highlands, Chile’s isolated Atacama Desert, the bustling streets of Venice, and the majestic Swiss Alps. Packed with suspense, nail-biting challenges, and high emotions, ‘007: Road to a Million’ promises a series that will have you on the edge of your seat.

‘007: Road to a Million’ will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on 10th November 2023.