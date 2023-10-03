TV personality Miles Nazaire confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024

‘Made in Chelsea’ star and social media influencer Miles Nazaire is the sixth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

Revealing the news exclusively via social media today, Nazaire said: “I’ve always loved to dance but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and ‘Dancing On Ice’ looks so difficult. I keep thinking about how I’m going to need to have rhythm while balancing on a thin blade and that’s when I feel the nerves kick in, but this is such an unbelievable opportunity to get totally out of my comfort zone.”

Nazaire is the sixth celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE.

Keep checking back to find out who else will be joining the line-up of 12 celebs for the new series. We’ll have the news as soon as it breaks, right here.

‘Dancing On Ice’ will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.