HomeTVTV personality Miles Nazaire confirmed for 'Dancing On Ice' 2024
Miles Nazaire
Credit: ITV

TV personality Miles Nazaire confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024

TV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

‘Made in Chelsea’ star and social media influencer Miles Nazaire is the sixth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’. 

Revealing the news exclusively via social media today, Nazaire said: “I’ve always loved to dance but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and ‘Dancing On Ice’ looks so difficult. I keep thinking about how I’m going to need to have rhythm while balancing on a thin blade and that’s when I feel the nerves kick in, but this is such an unbelievable opportunity to get totally out of my comfort zone.”   

Nazaire is the sixth celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE.  

Keep checking back to find out who else will be joining the line-up of 12 celebs for the new series. We’ll have the news as soon as it breaks, right here.

‘Dancing On Ice’ will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
Greg Rutherford MBE joins ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2024
Next article
‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Lustig-Webb confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy