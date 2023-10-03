‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Lustig-Webb confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024

‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Lustig-Webb is the seventh celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

“Revealing the news exclusively on ‘Lorraine’ today, he said: “The last time I was on the ice I think I was 14 (years old) so almost 40 years ago. I have been back on the ice since just for a quick spin around, I didn’t fall over so that was a good thing! I’ve got a new appreciation for skating. I can see how truly difficult it is. From the comfort of my sofa I was probably a little too judgy, I didn’t realise how hard it is!”

Lustig-Webb is the seventh celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE and TV personality Miles Nazaire.

‘Dancing On Ice’ is slated to return to ITV and ITVX in early 2024. There will be a total of 12 new celebrities taking part and the reveals are happening over the coming days.

Keep coming back to find out who else will be joining the line-up for the much-anticipated 2024 series.