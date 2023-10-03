Greg Rutherford MBE joins ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2024

Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE is joining the line-up for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024 it has been confirmed.

The fifth celebrity to be confirmed, Rutherford revealed the news yesterday live on ‘Good Morning Britain’. He said:

“My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet! I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting. I like a challenge and I needed a reason to go out and do stuff again and here we are. I want to perform something that’s never been done before, that’s my aim. I’ll go 100,000% on this. I’ll try hard, I’m in no way expecting to be good but I will work as hard as I can.”

Rutherford joins the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt and West End star Amber Davies.

‘Dancing On Ice’ is continuing to unveil new celebrities for the 2024 line-up daily and we’ll bring you all the news as it breaks. The series is due to return to ITV and ITVX in 2024 with 12 new celebrities trying their hand at ice skating.