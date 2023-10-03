Comedian Lou Sanders confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’

Comedian and writer Lou Sanders is the eighth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

Revealing the news exclusively to Nihal Arthanayake on Radio Five Live today, Sanders said: “I’m nervous about cracking my head open, or just bashing the old head. I can’t afford to lose any more brain cells. I’m also worried about my partner picking me up, he’s going to have to be very strong and very brave.”

Lou is the eighth celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE, TV personality Miles Nazaire and ‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Lustig-Webb.

There are still another four celebrities to be revealed for the new series along with the details of the judging panel and hosts. We’ll bring you all of the details as soon as we have them.

‘Dancing On Ice’ will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.