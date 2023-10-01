Aled Jones to release new album ‘One Voice – Full Circle’ in October

Aled Jones MBE will release his new album ‘One Voice – Full Circle’ on 20th October 2023 via Decca in association with Classic FM.

The album celebrates the vocalist’s 40 years in showbusiness and it includes some previously unreleased tracks, which were recently unearthed by Jones.

Whilst visiting his family home in Anglesey earlier this year, Jones began reminiscing over the 40 years of memorabilia his parents have collected throughout his career. They had everything, even a collection of multi coloured shirts and bow ties. Aled’s mother explained they had been handmade for him by a BBC employee for a series he made in 1983, at the age of 13. This prompted Jones to go and find the original programme. He began to go through the footage and discovered recordings,which have never been released or even heard since the original broadcast 40 years ago. The album includes brand new arrangements of those classics including ‘Ave Maria’ and ‘Bright Eyes’.

‘One Voice – Full Circle’ is the fourth instalment in Jones’ ‘One Voice’ series in which, through the magic of technology, Jones is able to duet with his younger self: man and boy, baritone and treble.

On recording with his younger self, Jones says: “It’s an honour and a real privilege to step into the studio again with little Aled – so many memories come flooding back and a surreal experience to sing with him at his prime. I consider myself very lucky. Hope everyone enjoys the harmony of past and present.”

Jones is also preparing to hit the road in 2024 for an extensive & intimate UK tour that will look back over his remarkable career. Starting in spring 2024, the tour, also titled ‘Full Circle’, will span the length and breadth of the UK and where Jones will take to the stage and take the audience on a journey through his life, sharing never before heard stories and a few songs too!

“There’ll also be a book” explains Jones. “It’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before and of course to see my wonderful fans.”

Credit: Decca

The track list for ‘One Voice – Full Circle’ is:

1. Bright Eyes

2. Sea Fever

3. Scarborough Fair

4. Where ‘ere You Walk

5. Bugeilio’r Gwenith Gwyn

6. Sailing

7. Trees

8. Panis Angelicus

9. At the River

10. Brand New Day

11. Ave Maria

12. Sarah (Mi Glywaf Dyner Lais)

13. Pie Jesu

14. Walking In The Air (Piano Solo version)