Listen: Here At Last debut new single ‘Ordinary Life’

Rising British boyband Here At Last has released new single ‘Ordinary Life’, which is available to stream now and listen to at the top of this article.

The track is written about mental health and the experiences the band have gone through. Fans can hear their harmonies embrace the emotional song and its heartfelt lyrics.

Speaking of the track, the five-piece said, “’Ordinary Life’ wasn’t something we had initially planned, but having had loads of personal experiences struggling with our mental health and knowing that our fans have too. We’re so excited to be able to share it with everyone, hopefully people can relate to it as much as we do!”

Here At Last are gearing up for their ‘Happy You’re Here’ UK Tour in October, where they kick off in Glasgow on 20th October, then hit Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol before wrapping up at London’s Indigo at the O2 on 25th October. The last remaining tickets are available at https://hereatlast.os.fan/.

Discussing their upcoming tour, they said, “Touring Glasgow and Birmingham will be such an amazing experience as we’ve not had shows there before. Not to mention the fact we’re playing Indigo at the O2 in London. We’re so excited to get back in front of the fans to play some of our new unreleased music – we can’t wait!”

The release of ‘Ordinary Life’ and the upcoming tour follows on from the release of their debut EP, ‘EP1’, which hit #1 on the iTunes album chart.

Here At Last are Zach Loizou (from London), Tommy Lyon (from Exeter), Pedro Santos (from Portugal), James Thomas (from Leyland) and Ryan Burns (from North Wales).