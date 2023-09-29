Jax Jones collaborates with D.O.D. and Ina Wroldsen on new track “Won’t Forget You”

Jax Jones has released his huge new trance tune “Won’t Forget You” featuring former collaborator D.O.D and Norwegian singer-songwriter Ina Wroldsen.

With lyrics about sticking with a partner through everything, the 90s-inspired track fills any room with its anthemic sound and is set to be a late-summer hit for Jones.

Jones says: “Really excited to share “Won’t Forget You”, my second collaboration with both Ina Wroldsen and D.O.D. Ina and I wrote “Breathe” together a few years ago and it was a huge hit! D.O.D is a friend of mine who I’ve been working with for a while so it’s a real pleasure to get to do this song with him. “Won’t Forget You” feels euphoric, old school but modern at the same time and has a really beautiful sentiment. It also makes you dance like crazy so good times are ahead!”

“Won’t Forget You” follows the release of Jone’s first D.O.D. collaboration ‘Need You Now’ from earlier this year and his singles ‘Me & My Guitar’ with Fireboy DML and ‘Whistle’ with Calum Scott.

Jones has scored 8 UK Top 10 singles, 8 UK platinum singles, and over 9.5 billion global and audio streams. He has collaborated with everyone from Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross, Mark Ronson, to Mabel, RAYE, Stefflon Don and Fred Again.