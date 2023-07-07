Jax Jones and Fireboy DML collaborate on new single ‘Me and My Guitar’

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum producer Jax Jones has unveiled his latest uplifting track, ‘Me & My Guitar’, featuring Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML. This autobiographical release showcases Jones’ journey in discovering music and marks his first-time singing on a song, demonstrating his versatility as an artist beyond the DJ decks.

The official music video for ‘Me & My Guitar’ was filmed in London, taking viewers on a visually stunning journey as Jax and Fireboy soar above the clouds against the backdrop of the city’s skyline. The video concludes with a heartwarming scene featuring a young Jax and Fireboy, watching the sunset and embracing a sense of empowerment and hope for their futures. The video is directed byKC Locke, known for his work with artists like Ed Sheeran and David Guetta.

Reflecting on the track, Jones shares, “This record is the first time I’m putting my own story in my music, and also the first time I’m singing on a song as I want to find new ways to connect with my fans. Being an artist and having successful music for the last 10 years, it’s important to me to try and push myself creatively.”

‘Me & My Guitar’ encapsulates Jax Jones’ early experiences, with the song portraying a young Jax’s pursuit of his dreams and the instrumental role that the classical guitar played in his journey. The collaboration with Fireboy adds an authentic and energizing touch to the track, creating a powerful connection. Jax also highlights his personal connection to the song, sharing, “I’ve been using classical guitar to write songs for 15 years and that’s what the song is about – a young Jax Jones trying to achieve my dreams. When I sent the song to Fireboy, he connected straight away and brought an amazing and authentic energy to it. My stepdad is Nigerian, so being able to connect with the song ethnically with Fireboy has been great.”

Beyond his musical endeavors, Jones is an ambassador for the Princess of Wales’ Shaping Us campaign, advocating for the development of young children and raising awareness about the importance of their first five years. As a recent father himself, Jones aims to shape the experiences of the next generation, inspired by the music teacher who provided him with a lifeline. Additionally, Jones actively guides artists through his record label, WUGD, with rising star Hannah Laing’s single, ‘Good Love’ currently occupying the number 7 spot on the UK Singles Chart.