Listen: *NSYNC drop ‘Better Place’, their first new song in 20 years

The wait is over – *NSYNC have released their first new song in 20 years today. ‘Better Place’, taken from DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Trolls Band Together’ sees the five-piece back together following their surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs earlier this month.

Featured on the soundtrack for ‘Trolls Band Together’, ‘Better Place’ is one of 14 tracks from the upcoming release. Released on 20th October, the ‘Trolls Band Together’ soundtrack is executive produced by Justin Timberlake alongside Mike Elizondo. Timberlake wrote and performed new original music for the film, which also includes music from the cast and some of today’s top artists including Kid Cudi, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick and more.

‘Trolls Band Together’ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) follows the 2020 ‘Trolls World Tour’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrackwhich featured the track ‘The Other Side’ with Justin Timberlake and SZA. The first instalment and highly successful #1 children’s soundtrack for DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit Trolls featured the 4X platinum selling song, ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’, which became the best-selling song of 2016, debuted #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, won the GRAMMY Award for Best Song for Visual Media and secured multiple nominations including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and many more.

‘Trolls Band Together’ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Track List: