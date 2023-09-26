Ricky Hatton MBE is the first celeb confirmed for ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2024

You know that we’re in the run-up to Christmas when the ‘Dancing on Ice’ celebrity announcements start don’t you?

Today, it has been confirmed that World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE is the first celebrity unveiled for the 2024 series of ITV’s hit competition show.

Revealing the news exclusively on ‘This Morning’ today, Hatton said: ”If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!”

‘Dancing on Ice’, created and produced by Lifted Entertainment, returns to ITV and ITVX in 2024 with a new cast. Twelve celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?

No news has been confirmed about presenters for the new series so it remains to be seen if Holly Willoughby will still be presenting but it seems unlikely that Phillip Schofield will return following his much-publicised exit from ‘This Morning’ earlier this year.