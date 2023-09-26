‘Life on Our Planet’: watch the trailer for Netflix’s documentary series

Netflix has released the trailer for upcoming documentary series ‘Life on Our Planet’.

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, the 8-part series will premiere on the streamer on 25th October 2023. It is produced by Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey and Alastair Fothergill, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time – 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties – their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable.

In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life, ‘Life on Our Planet’ reveals the incredible story of life on our planet.

Watch the jaw-dropping trailer at the top of this article and mark your calendars for 25th October so you don’t miss the series!