‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2023 episode 1 preview

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns tomorrow night for a fifth series. 16 celebrity recruits will be pushed to their limits, and beyond, by an elite team of ex-special forces operators in the unforgiving Vietnamese jungle.

The recruits will be given no special allowances by the Directing Staff (DS) – Billy, Foxy, Rudy and Chris.

Meet the Celebrity Recruits

Amber Turner (29) – Reality TV Star said “It was the Hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, the most physically & emotionally demanding experience I’ve ever but the best experience all in one. I loved every moment of it (except having that bag over my head) and wouldn’t think twice about doing it again!”

Danielle Lloyd (39) – TV Personality said “This experience was just life changing. It’s made me positive and ready to take on the world.”

Gareth Gates (38) – Singer said “WOW, this was an experience like no other. I learnt very quickly that there is a difference between being gym fit and battle fit. I was so looking forward to doing this show, to test myself, to see what courage, grit and determination I really had. I would encourage anyone who wants one of the ultimate, physical and mental challenges to give this a go. It was an amazing, brutal, unique experience!”

Gareth Thomas (48) – Ex-Welsh Rugby International said “There’s not many experiences that allow you the opportunity to look inside yourself and see what you’re truly made of. I just knew I had to say yes to this so I could work out who I really am, and it totally lived up to my expectations.”

James “Arg” Argent (35) – Reality TV Star said “It’s the type of show that pushes you to breaking point and it’s something I’ll never forget. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Jermaine Pennant (40) – Ex-Premier League Footballer said “I wanted to push myself to my limits, but you underestimate how brutal it actually is until your body’s going through it!”

Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE (37) – Paralympic Gold Medalist said “My military career was cut short, so I wanted to see whether I have what it takes to survive in a world the DS think is normal.”

Kirsty-Leigh Porter (34) – Actor said “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was absolutely brutal but the most AMAZING experience and dare I say it, one I wish I could do again!! And the DS are actual real-life superheroes – the strength they hold is unnatural. They are absolutely amazing!”

Matt Hancock (44) – Former Health Secretary said “Being on SAS was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced. It’s one of the toughest physical and mental things I’ve ever done. It really opens your eyes and makes you look into yourself. After coming through the most challenging period as Health Secretary during the pandemic, I wanted to push my limits. It’s safe to say the course tested my resilience!”

Melinda Messenger (51) – TV Presenter said “It was incredible, the most intensely physically challenging thing I’ve done. I would say it was surreal, but I’d also say it was way harder than it looks on TV!”

Michelle Heaton (43) – Singer said “I loved being on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins because it put me in situations that I would never put myself in normally. It got me to think outside the box. It got me uncomfortable. It’s only then you learn where your real limits are.”

Montana Brown (27) – Reality TV Star said “You don’t get the opportunity to do something this hard in life so I couldn’t say no. This was the hardest challenge I’ve ever experienced but I proved to myself that I’m actually quite tough and I can do anything I put my mind to.”

Perri Shakes-Drayton (34) – Great British Olympian said “It was an incredible experience from start to finish. There are so many words I can use to describe it. I loved every minute of it.”

Siva Kaneswaran (34) – Singer said “If you dig being tortured for a few days and being dragged out your comfort zone, then this is the show for you! In a weird way, it was very fulfilling in the sense that you face your fears and you come out of it a new person, a new improved person.”

Teddy Soares (28) – Reality TV Star said “The whole experience was overwhelming, but for me, it was one of the experiences that I will never, ever be able to live down.”

Zoe Lyons (51) – Comedian said “It was the worst ‘all-inclusive break’ I’ve ever been on. There’s a bit of me that feels incredibly fortunate that I got to participate in the show because it does test you, and there’s quite a bit of fun to be had if you don’t mind losing a few toenails!”

In episode 1, for their first task in the most challenging selection course in the world, the new recruits must traverse the trainasium – parallel metal bars suspended 50 feet above the ground.

Then the recruits must fight against each other in milling, the rawest form of combat. One celebrity learns the importance of being part of a good team, as his failures result in others being punished.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 starts at 9:30pm Tuesday 26th September, 2023 on Channel 4. It will then continue every Sunday at 9pm from 1st October. Preview the episode with our gallery below: