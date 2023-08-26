Netflix’s unveils first look at ‘Life on Our Planet’

A captivating chronicle of life’s relentless struggle for dominance and survival on our planet comes to light as ‘Life on Our Planet’ prepares to premiere on 25th October 2023. With an unprecedented partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, this series ventures to resurrect long-extinct creatures through the latest technology and scientific insights, delivering a vivid depiction of Earth’s evolutionary odyssey.

Today’s biodiversity boasts a staggering 20 million species inhabiting our world. However, this myriad of life forms represents merely a snapshot in time, as a staggering 99% of Earth’s ancient inhabitants have vanished into the depths of the past. ‘Life on Our Planet’ endeavours to unravel the mesmerising narrative behind these lost dynasties – their ascendancy, their decline – painting a portrait of the incredible saga that shaped life on our planet.

Narrated by the iconic Morgan Freeman, the series serves as a time machine, utilizing cutting-edge technology and scientific knowledge to resurrect these long-lost creatures. Collaborating with Industrial Light & Magic, renowned for their groundbreaking visual effects work, ‘Life on Our Planet’ brings these ancient beings back to life with unparalleled realism, offering audiences a glimpse into prehistoric ecosystems.

The remarkable fusion of storytelling, technology, and scientific understanding within ‘Life on Our Planet’ promises an immersive experience that illuminates the intricacies of Earth’s history. As viewers embark on this captivating journey, they will witness the awe-inspiring landscapes and diverse inhabitants that have woven the intricate tapestry of life on our remarkable planet.

‘Life on Our Planet’ is produced by Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey and Alastair Fothergill, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.