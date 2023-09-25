‘Big Brother’ to debut on ITV in October

Excitement is brewing as ITV announces the highly anticipated return of ‘Big Brother’, with a brand-new series set to kick off on Sunday 8th October at 9 pm. Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, and produced by Initial, part of Banijay UK, the series promises to be a sensational reboot of the beloved reality show.

To mark this television event of the year and the resurgence of the ultimate social experiment, ‘Big Brother: The Launch’ will air on multiple channels – ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX – in a groundbreaking multi-channel and streaming extravaganza. Subsequent episodes will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, except for Saturdays.

‘Big Brother: The Launch’ will introduce a fresh cast of carefully selected housemates hailing from diverse backgrounds. They will become the first occupants of the revamped Big Brother house, arriving amid the buzz of a live studio audience.

The iconic Big Brother house has been given a contemporary makeover to match the show’s exciting reimagination. It will serve as the backdrop for thrilling tasks, nerve-wracking nominations, and live evictions. Once again, the viewing public will play a pivotal role, casting their votes throughout the series to determine the ultimate winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

Each night, following the main show, viewers can tune in to ‘Big Brother: Late & Live’. This exciting new commission, hosted live by AJ Odudu and Will Best, will be broadcast from the Big Brother house site in front of a live studio audience. It will offer an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content, featuring the first live interviews with evictees, behind-the-scenes access to camera runs, celebrity guest commentary and debate, and weekly nomination results.

The iconic ‘Big Brother: Live Stream’ will also make a comeback, airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX. This feature allows fans to watch live footage into the wee hours after ‘Big Brother: Late & Live’.

‘Big Brother’ is commissioned for ITV2 and ITVX by Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2 and ITVBe, along with Peter Tierney, Commissioning Editor, Reality. The revival of ‘Big Brother’ in the UK marks the first major Banijay format commission for leading entertainment and format producers Natalka Znak and Claire O’Donohoe. The show is overseen by Initial’s Managing Director Katy Manley and Creative Director Tamsin Dodgson. Executive producers for ‘Big Brother’ include Colin Whitaker, Jess Thomas, and Matt Green for Initial, a Banijay Company, while ‘Big Brother: Late & Live’ will be executive produced by Rhe-an Archibald for Initial, a Banijay Company.