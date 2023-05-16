Watch: Shakira debuts music video for new single ‘Acróstico’

Colombian superstar Shakira has released her new single ‘Acróstico’ along with the music video for the track.

The stripped-down ballad showcases Shakira’s unique and distinctive voice, and it’s a bit of a change from the more uptempo songs she’s been releasing of late. You can watch the video at the top of this article.

Recently Shakira was honoured as Billboard’s first-ever Latin Woman of the Year at the inaugural Mujeres Latinas en la Música- aka the Latin Women in Music gala. This achievement adds to a banner year for the global icon, who is the first artist to have two Global Top 50 #1s on Spotify and to chart two top 10s this year on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100. She also has the two highest charting Spanish language singles by a female artist in history on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 for ‘Sessions #53’ and ‘TQG’.

Shakira already holds the place of the best-selling female Latin artist in history, with a decades-long trajectory of trailblazing and hit-making, but has continued to solidify her legendary status in the past year due to the runaway success of her four latest hits, ‘Te Felicito’, ‘Monotonía,’ ‘Music Sessions #53’ and ‘TQG.’

Her first single of 2023, ‘Music Sessions Vol. 53’ with Bizarrap, made history debuting at #1 globally and breaking 14 Guinness World Records. It’s now the Spanish language song with the most streams in history in a single day, and the 5th highest debut in Spotify history.