Cody Johnson announces ‘Leather’ album release date & drops 2 new songs

Platinum recording artist and CMA Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Cody Johnson is gearing up to drop his third studio album, ‘Leather,’ under the COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville label on November 3. Fans can get in on the action today with pre-orders now available!

The 12-track album, produced by Trent Willmon, promises to be a musical journey that surpasses Cody’s previous works. Cody himself expressed his excitement, saying, “This round of songs, I have to say, is the best round of songs I have ever recorded, and I feel like that’s the way it should be. Each album should outdo the last one.”

To mark this special announcement, Cody has also released two brand-new tracks, ‘Work Boots,’ written by Jason Afable, Brett Beavers, and Canaan Smith, and ‘Watching My Old Flame Go Out,’ penned by Kat Higgins, Wynn Varble, and Clint Daniels.

The New York Times has already praised ‘Leather’s’ first radio single, ‘The Painter,’ as coming from “one of mainstream country’s sturdiest performers.” They describe it as “deeply earnest, unflashily produced, and a blend of emotionally stoic and trembling.” ‘The Painter’ serves as the lead single from the new album, marking Cody’s third studio album on a major label following a long and successful independent career.

The new single made waves by becoming the most-added song in the nation in its debut week on the charts, with 73 stations eagerly putting the song on air. Media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with Music Row Magazine’s Bob Oermann describing it as “beautifully country, kinda poetic, kinda romantic, kinda stirring, kinda cool.” He praised Cody’s vocal stylings and the song’s gently thumping bass undertow, calling it an instant favourite.

‘Leather’ represents the next chapter in Cody’s musical journey, following his 2019 album, ‘Ain’t Nothin’ To It,’ and the 2021 release of ‘Human The Double Album.’ His major label catalog also includes ‘Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live’ and ‘A Cody Johnson Christmas.’

Cody Johnson fans can mark their calendars for November 3 and get ready to dive into the rich and soulful sounds of ‘Leather.’ Pre-orders are available now, so don’t miss out on this highly anticipated release!