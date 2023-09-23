Why the three new songs on Morgan Moroney’s ‘Lucky Deluxe’ album are the most important ones she’s released so far

In an exciting announcement, Megan Moroney has just dropped the Deluxe Edition of her critically acclaimed debut album ‘Lucky’. Fans can now dive into three brand-new tracks from the talented artist, courtesy of Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records. What’s more, this special edition features guest appearances by none other than fellow Nashville-based singer-songwriters Kameron Marlowe and Mackenzie Carpenter.

But that’s not all the good news! Mark your calendars for November 3rd because that’s when the highly anticipated vinyl edition of ‘Lucky’ will hit the shelves. You won’t want to miss it, so be sure to head over to Megan Moroney’s website to secure your pre-order today.

Originally released back in May, ‘Lucky’ has been making waves with Moroney’s platinum-certified single, ‘Tennessee Orange.’ Moroney has been also nominated in the ‘New Artist of the Year’ category at the upcoming CMA awards in November, solidifying her status as a rising star in the music industry. We recently interviewed her at the Long Road festival as she made her debut on UK shores. You can read that interview here.

What’s interesting is the style and tone of the three new songs released as part of the ‘Lucky’ deluxe edition. Obviously ‘Fix You Too’, ‘Nothin’ Crazy’ and ‘Reasons to Stay’ were probably recorded during the ‘Lucky’ recording schedule and then held back or not included on the original version of the album. Moroney has been very vocal about establishing her brand of what she calls ‘Emo-Cowgirl’ Country and the album very much establishes that with tracks like ‘Traitor Joe’, ‘I’m Not Pretty’ and ‘Sleep on My Side’. There’s a definite vibe and feel to the album and a binding narrative that flows all the way through it.

The three new songs don’t necessarily have that same vibe and this is why they are an important hint as to what we can expect from this talented artist going forward. They are all stylistically a little more versatile whilst, obviously, fitting in with the ‘Emo Cowgirl’ brand, something Moroney will be keen to do as she progresses and evolves her career. ‘Fix You Too’, featuring the very soulful tones of Kameron Marlowe, is a straight-down-the-line classic Country duet with quite mature insights into the human spirit. There’s a depth here that extends beyond just the ‘you’ve wronged me, you’re a dick’ lyrical themes that some of the songs on ‘Lucky’ have as Moroney shines a light on her own personality and failings as well. ‘Nothin’ Crazy’, meanwhile, is just a whole bunch of fun that put a huge smile on my face the first time I heard it. There’s humour on ‘Lucky’ in some of Moroney’s lyrics and turns of phrase but this song is straight up hilarious and damn fine retro Country music too. A great appearance by Mackenzie Carpenter on ‘Nothin Crazy’ also shows how collaborative Moroney can be as both singers open up their vulnerabilities and craziness!

‘Reasons to Stay’ now replaces ‘Sad Songs for Sad People’ as the album closer but the vibes are still much the same. Quiet, wistful, Emo-Cowgirl is still the order of the day as Moroney agonises over staying in a relationship or not when it’s fairly clear that she should haul ass. ‘I’m a giver but I’ve given all I can,’ she sings, ‘but I’m running out of reasons to stay’. The progress and evolution here, however, come as the song breaks out on the second chorus and then builds towards a Gospel-leaning climax with some great slide guitars that sets it aside from the songs on the original version of ‘Lucky’.

All three songs are rooted in the style that Moroney has established for herself but each is also different in its own way. That makes us very excited for Moroney’s career progression as she experiments with newer sounds and vibes – something that every artist needs to do so as to avoid repeating themselves and becoming a parody. Some artists (we’re looking at you Jason Aldean) fail to realise that career progression is a good thing but in these three new songs Megan Moroney is taking a huge step forward in her career. We can’t wait to see what comes next.