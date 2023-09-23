As Kane Brown releases ‘I Can Feel It’ we celebrate him by listing his Top 10 songs

Multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer and current CMA Award nominee Kane Brown releases his new single and music video for ‘I Can Feel It.’The high energy track includes an interpolation of Phil Collins’ legendary drum solo and single ‘In the Air Tonight.’ Collins, along with Brown, Gabe Foust, and Jaxson Free, is also credited as an ‘I Can Feel It’ songwriter. The music video was directed by Brown’s fellow collaborator & CMT Award winning director Alex Alvga. You can watch the video below.

To celebrate we’ve listed out Top 10 Kane Brown songs and, if rumours are true, we hope to see each and every one of them live in London next March at the C2C festival.

Georgia native Kane Brown hit the charts via astute covers of his favourite Country artists, including Alan Jackson, Lee Brice and George Strait – his cover of ‘Check Yes Or No’ earned a gazillion views on social media. Okay, seven million.

In 2017 his teaming up with friend Lauran Alaina saw Brown nominated for a host of breakthrough artist awards, including for ACM and CMT, winning CMTs Video of The Year. Kane’s talent naturally shone and both 2016’s self-titled album and 2018’s Experiment (which is when I discovered him) hit the top of the charts and have been certified platinum by RIAA. His third album, Different Man, released in 2022 looks set to follow the same course.

A huge tour, possibly international in 2024, and new music from his brand of country and rhythm, often with collaborations, will ensure the perpetually moving and evolving Brown reaches an even wider audience. His songs have a polished production sound and he’s a strong live vocalist – his authentic lyrics have seen to that. Brown’s unique talent sees him frequently step into and around country, R ‘n’ B and dance genres. What category he sings doesn’t matter when it sounds this good.

10 – One Night Only

From the Experiment album, this ballad showcases Brown’s honeyed vocals, as he realises his love is going beyond just one night. More rhythm than country in sound, yet the longing in his voice for building a home and family is native to his Georgia roots.

9 – What Ifs

This huge song, a collaboration with friend and fellow Georgian, Lauren Alaina, likely changed the course of Kane’s life. The right people paid attention to their striking duet, and his self-titled debut album which the song featured on.

8 – American Bad Dream

You can’t fail to fall into the heart of the tragic lyrics of this song, questioning how school and life used to be and how it is now, set to an addictive beat.

7 – Bury Me In Georgia

Brown’s southern heart beats to a gorgeous mid-tempo banjo in the opening track of the A Different Man album, lyrics putting his best country foot forward to an on-repeat song. This album is his most country sounding album to date, as evidenced by most of the second half of this list.

6 – Like I Love Country Music

Most often seen in jeans and a plain t-shirt, Brown looks the most fun-loving Country in the video for I Love Country Music, featuring a rhinestone studded black leather jacket and a Stetson as well as a line-dancing audience. Jackson, Jones, Cash, Brooks and Dunn are all referenced in Brown’s signature rhythmic lyric.

5 – Learning

The pace slows for Brown’s most honest song yet, letting us inside his childhood, revealing his early struggles with his racial identity. Featured on his debut album, it’s gut-clenching when you hear the story unfold live.

4 – I Can Feel It

Brown’s latest single kicks off with an uptempo banjo. Lyrically it sounds like a bar hook up – that feeling you get when your heart beats in time with something good going on. I also like to think of this as an insight into the right moment for Brown’s unique sound to take him to wider global audiences and festivals.

3 – One Mississippi

This dance-worthy song, also featured on A Different Man, is just that great kind of feel-good song. A bar, shots and a hell of a night on repeat. Simple and very effective.

2 – One Thing Right

2019’s collaboration with American electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello was inspired. Definitely got this song right. It’s also a love song to his wife, Katelyn, who he married in 2018.

1 – Lose it

In February 2020 I travelled up from Devon to London for a 90 minute Kane Brown show (which I would do happily all over again) and all I knew in my heart was that I would lose it if I didn’t hear him perform Lose It (of course he did and I drifted away on that overnight train with a huge smile on my face). Three years on it’s still my favourite KB track. Go on, go have a listen.