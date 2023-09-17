HomeMusicNathy Peluso releases new single 'Ella Tiene' with Tiago PZK

Nathy Peluso releases new single ‘Ella Tiene’ with Tiago PZK

Music
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Argentine star Nathy Peluso has teamed up with Tiago PZK for new single ‘Ella Tiene’.

The two stars have created a Bachata song, which offers a glimpse into the next chapter of Peluso’s music. The accompanying music video showcases Peluso’s dance moves, while the duo reminisce on a love-lost and the pain inflicted by it.

Peluso says, ‘Ella Tiene’ is a song dedicated to romance, a song that tells a troubled love story. One of my searches is to, from my vision, bring the sound of the roots and Latin folklore into the present day. This time I did it through bachata, a genre that has always accompanied me and that I am passionate about. Tiago has a very special voice and is a great artist. I knew he would be a good partner to sing to romance.’

‘Ella Tiene’ is the follow-up to the provocative ‘Salvaje’ and the self-love anthem ‘Tonta’, which was released earlier this year. Next week, Peluso is set to take the stage at an arena her fans are all-too-familiar with: the WizInk Center in Madrid, Spain for Spotify’s EQUAL FEST. She will also bring her one-of-a-kind headline show to Billboard Latin Music Week for her Miami debut on 4th October at Oasis, with rising talent Young Miko hinted to be opening the show.

