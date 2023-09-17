National Album Day unveils 90s theme for this year’s releases

National Album Day is returning to the 90s for this year’s limited edition album releases on Saturday 14th October 2023.

As well as celebrating the 90s, National Album Day will also celebrate the milestone of 75 years of the album format. Presented in association with official audio partner Bowers & Wilkins and official broadcast partner BBC Sounds, National Album Day’s artist ambassadors this year are Gabrielle, Declan McKenna, Tricky and Nuno Bettencourt.

Now in its sixth edition, National Album Day sees the music community come together each year to celebrate and promote the art of the album. This year’s 90s theme will look to shine a light on a profoundly rich decade for music and album making that skipped between Britpop, Dance and Hip Hop; gave us national treasures Take That and global phenomenon the Spice Girls; and saw diverse genres ranging from dance, house and techno to R&B, rap and reggae and to grunge and industrial rock, among many others, rise to reach their full cultural expression – in the UK and globally.

The full list of National Album Day titles is:

808 state – ex:el (2LP)

Ace Of Base – Happy Nation (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Babybird – Ugly Beautiful (2LP)

Belinda Carlisle – Live Your Life Be Free (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Blur – Modern Life Is Rubbish (2LP Transparent Orange Vinyl)

Bob Dylan – Time Out Of Mind (2LP Clear Gold Vinyl)

Catatonia – International Velvet (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Dannii – Girl (2XLP / 4CD Box Set)

Dinosaur Jr. – Where You Been (Limited Edition Double Splatter Vinyl)

Duster – Stratosphere (25th Anniversary Edition) (1LP Clear & Black Splatter Vinyl)

Eternal – Always and Forever (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Fatboy Slim – You’ve Come A Long Way Baby (2LP Half-Speed Remaster)

Gabrielle – Rise (1LP)

Garbage – Version 2.0 (2LP Blue Colour Vinyl)

Ginuwine – The Bachelor (2LP Red Vinyl)

Hole – Live Through This (1LP)

Idlewild – Captain (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

James – Laid (2LP)

James – Gold Mother (2LP)

Jeff Buckley – Grace (1LP Lilac Wine Vinyl)

Leftfield – Leftism (2LP White & Black Marbled Vinyl)

Lighthouse Family – Ocean Drive

Marc Almond – Tenement Symphony (2LP / Deluxe 6CD/DVD)

Melanie C – Northern Star (1LP)

Nas – It Was Written (2LP Gold & Black Vinyl)

Neneh Cherry – Man (1LP)

Paul Weller – Wild Wood (1LP)

REM – Automatic For The People (1LP Yellow Vinyl)

Robert Miles – Dreamland (2LP)

S Club – S Club (1LP)

Shola Ama – Much Love (2LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Simply Red – Blue (1LP Blue Vinyl)

Siouxsie – The Rapture (2LP)

Songs: Ohia – Songs: Ohia (Colour Vinyl)

Songs: Ohia – Axxess & Ace (Colour Vinyl)

Stereophonics – Performance & Cocktails (1LP)

Stone Temple Pilots – Purple (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Stone Temple Pilots – Core (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Teenage Fanclub – Bandwagonesque (1LP Transparent Yellow Vinyl)

The Corrs – Forgiven, Not Forgotten (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

The Cranberries – Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? (1LP)

Tricky – Maxinquaye (3LP, 1LP & 2CD) *Released Friday 13th October*

Various Artists – The Virgin Suicides (Music From The Motion Picture) (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Various Artists – HELP (12”)

Various/V4 Visions – V4 Visions: Of Love & Androids (2LP Clear Smoke Vinyl)

Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu Tang (36 Chambers) (1LP Gold Marbled Vinyl)