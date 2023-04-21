Watch: Nathy Peluso releases new single ‘Tonta’

Nathy Peluso has unleashed her catchy new retro-pop single ‘Tonta’ today, along with the accompanying music video.

The music video was directed by Félix Bollaín and the song was produced by Little Spain. In the video, Peluso is seen performing choreography as she trashes an apartment before heading her own way.

Peluso shared her inspiration for composing ‘Tonta’ in a new self-published editorial on Vogue Spain:“The other day I got together with my ex….I put on some high-heeled black boots and, I’m sorry to disappoint you girls, but while I drank a glass of water, I said that I was very grateful because thanks to that relationship I had definitely learned what I no longer want to relive… Having made a mistake in love or made a mistake as a woman makes my more human side remind me that I am an apprentice and that turns me on. I want to keep failing and surviving, ladies…. After going through all that discomfort, what prevails is my learning as a woman in the world. I understand more and more what I want. My limits have been rewritten. I know better when to take a pause to protect my energy.”

‘Tonta’ is the follow-up to ‘Estás Buenísimo‘, a rap track that saw Peluso flipping the male gaze in a music video where she cat-calls a man she thinks is sexy.

As the current face of Desigual, Nathy is also set to launch her first collection with the brand later this month. The collection will feature garments she designed alongside Desigual’s creative team to be inclusive for different body types.