Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 ‘GUTS’ World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the details of her ‘GUTS’ World Tour, which will be taking place in 2024.

In support of her latest album ‘GUTS’, which is out now, the tour is produced by Live Nation and will run for 57-dates starting on 23rd February 2024 in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena. The tour will make stops across North America and Europe before coming to an end with two shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 13th and 14th August. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

The ‘GUTS’ World Tour will be Rodrigo’s first arena tour and it follows her hugely successful 2022 debut tour, ‘The SOUR Tour’.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS

Fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday 17th September at 10 PM ET HERE for both the on-sale as well as American Express® Early Access (details below). Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday 20th September and Thursday 21st September.

AMERICAN EXPRESS EARLY ACCESS: American Express is the official card of the GUTS world tour. After registering, American Express Card Members may have the opportunity to enter American Express® Early Access for tour dates in North America. American Express Card Members can register now until Sunday 17th September at 10 PM ET HERE for a chance to unlock access to tickets and use their American Express Card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. American Express Early Access begins Wednesday 20th September at 3 PM local time.

Standard tickets will range from $49.50 – $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees in the U.S. Additional ticket options including a limited number of Charity Platinum and VIP packages will be available for purchase as well, with a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales going to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good.

EUROPE + UK TICKETS

Fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday 17th September at 10 PM BST HERE for on-sale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the on-sale starting Thursday 21st September

AMERICAN EXPRESS EARLY ACCESS (UK): American Express is the official card of the GUTS world tour. After registering, American Express Card Members may have the opportunity to enter American Express Early Access for tour dates in the UK. American Express Card Members can register now until Sunday 17th September at 10 PM PT HERE for a chance to unlock access to tickets and use their American Express Card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. American Express Early Access begins Wednesday 20th September at 3 PM local time.

VIP: The GUTS world tour will also offer VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

SILVER STAR TICKETS: Rodrigo will be introducing Silver Star Tickets on her upcoming tour, making a limited number of $20 USD plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date. Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows. Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of 2 per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.

Ticket locations within the venue will include limited view seats, lower and upper level seating, as well as the floor.

OLIVIA RODRIGO’S FUND 4 GOOD

In conjunction with the GUTS world tour, Olivia Rodrigo will be launching Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good. This includes all standard tickets, Silver Star Tickets, VIP packages and Charity Platinum tickets.



GUTS WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri 23 Feb – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat 24 Feb – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue 27 Feb – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed 28 Feb – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri 01 Mar – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat 02 Mar – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue 05 Mar – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed 06 Mar – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri 08 Mar – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat 09 Mar – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue 12 Mar – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed 13 Mar – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri 15 Mar – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat 16 Mar – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue 19 Mar – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri 22 Mar – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat 23 Mar – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue 26 Mar – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri 29 Mar – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon 01 Apr – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri 05 Apr – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat 06 Apr – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue 30 Apr – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri 03 May – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue 07 May – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri 10 May – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue 14 May – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed 15 May – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed 22 May – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri 24 May – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue 28 May – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu 30 May – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat 01 Jun – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue 04 Jun – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed 05 Jun – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri 07 Jun – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun 09 Jun – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue 11 Jun – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed 12 Jun – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri 14 Jun – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue 18 Jun – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu 20 Jun – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat 22 Jun – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri 19 Jul – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat 20 Jul – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue 23 Jul – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed 24 Jul – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri 26 Jul – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat 27 Jul – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue 30 Jul – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed 31 Jul – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri 02 Aug – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue 06 Aug – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri 09 Aug – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat 10 Aug – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue 13 Aug – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed 14 Aug – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +



Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf