New Book ‘Prine on Prine’: An inside look at John Prine’s extraordinary journey

After nearly four years of painstaking research, collecting rare interviews, and securing permissions, the much-anticipated book, “PRINE ON PRINE: Interviews and Encounters with John Prine,” has arrived. This extensive 370-page work offers an intimate glimpse into the illustrious career of the beloved songwriter, spanning over half a century. From his early days, including his first interviews with Studs Terkel, to the unforgettable Roger Ebert live review that launched his career, and featuring insights from some of America’s most respected music critics, as well as notable figures such as Billy Bob Thornton, Cameron Crowe, John Mellencamp, and US Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, this book paints a vivid portrait of John Prine’s life and artistry.

The book’s official launch event will take place at NYC’s historic Strand Bookstore, located at 12th and Broadway, in their illustrious 3rd Floor Rare Books Room. Grammy-winning outlaw Steve Earle will join the celebration on Wednesday, September 13th, at 7 pm. “PRINE ON PRINE” is already garnering significant acclaim, with praise pouring in from various corners of the media.

Nashville’s Tennessean devoted three pages, including the cover, to the book, exclaiming, “From classic cars to pork loin: Getting to know John Prine in his own words.” The review goes on to declare that author Holly Gleason’s “Prine on Prine” celebrates the Americana star’s life and work, artfully unveiling the magic behind his ability to craft uncommon poetry from the shared human experience.

InsideHook.com included “PRINE ON PRINE” in its list of “Books You Must Read This September,” alongside esteemed titles by authors like Zadie Smith and Naomi Klein. Salvation South praised the book, stating, “No music writer is better equipped to edit this volume; Holly Gleason began writing about – and building a long friendship with him – forty years ago.” Headbutler noted, “Prine on Prine is rich in improbable stories – stories that are like fables, but are, like the story of his discovery, verifiable. And uniquely joyful.”

Holly Gleason, the author of “PRINE ON PRINE,” spoke passionately about John Prine’s significance, saying, “John meant so much to so many. He had this x-ray heart that saw the world in its hypocrisies and drive-by cruelties, which inspired him to write so many of those songs. But he also had a great sense of humor and of enjoying life. The job here was to show the man as he was – and how he evolved. I’m so grateful to the contributors for helping show Prine as someone who was even more interesting as a human being than he was as a songwriter.”

Receiving accolades from publications like HITS and being dubbed “Book of the Month” by Americana Highways, “PRINE ON PRINE” is quickly gaining momentum. Upcoming coverage is expected from PASTE, Garden & Gun, Book Reporter, Variety, No Depression, Texas Music, and more. The book’s diverse contributors, including renowned figures like Robert Christgau, Bob Mehr, Dave Hoekstra, Mike Leonard, Robert Hilburn, Randy Lewis, and others, promise to captivate both writers and music enthusiasts alike.

Already securing the #1 spot on Amazon’s New Releases, Country, and Folk Biography list, “PRINE ON PRINE” is undeniably generating widespread interest. An event at Natalie’s in Columbus, Ohio, has already sold out, and an upcoming event at Exile in Bookville in Chicago is slated for October 25, featuring Gleason, Hoekstra, Leonard, and No Depression cover author Lloyd Sachs, moderated by Country & Midwestern author Mark Guarino.

I’m so grateful that Holly has put together this fantastic collection of the best interviews and articles about our beloved John Prine, spanning the whole six decades of his extraordinary career. For all of us who loves and miss him so, this book is truly a treasured gift.

— Bonnie Raitt



Holly has created a beautiful collage by using John’s words to bring us into the center of his world where family music imagination and love reside with his struggle to remain that kid from Maywood whose curiosity birthed the beautiful songs and music he gifted to the world.

— Fiona Prine



So much insight and so many great personal stories behind this legendary, super talent. If you’re a John Prine fan, you’re going to love this book. If you’re not, please read it and listen to his music. You will then no doubt be one.

— George Strait