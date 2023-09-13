Luke Bryan celebrates monumental 30 #1 singles milestone in Country music with some very special guests

Country music sensation and five-time Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan, was the guest of honor at a star-studded celebration today, marking an incredible milestone in his career – achieving 30 #1 singles on country radio. From his very first #1 hit, ‘Do I,’ which topped the charts in December 2009, to his thirtieth #1 single, ‘Country On,’ in December 2022, Luke has amassed an astonishing 56 total weeks at the coveted #1 spot.

The evening was filled with heartwarming performances and heartfelt anecdotes, delivered by some of Luke’s closest friends, much to his surprise. It was a series of ‘this is your life’ moments that made this milestone even more special. Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood from Lady A kicked off the festivities with a rendition of ‘Do I,’ followed by Dierks Bentley, who entertained the audience with a humorous comparison of their #1 tallies before singing ‘Play It Again.’ The excitement continued with Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, a long-time musical hero to Luke, performing ‘Fast.’ To cap off the evening, good friend Jason Aldean took the stage to sing Luke’s hit, ‘Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye.’

Credit: Alan Poizner

In a gracious gesture, Luke Bryan took the time to acknowledge and thank the many people who attended the party, highlighting their crucial roles in his career. Among the attendees were dozens of songwriters who had contributed to the 30 #1 hits, industry representatives from ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, and more, all joining together to celebrate the remarkable success of one of country music’s most respected and beloved artists. The night concluded with Luke himself performing ‘Country On.’

Throughout his illustrious career, Luke Bryan has achieved remarkable milestones, with 21.7 billion global streams, 11.5 million global album sales, and 52 million track sales worldwide. He holds the distinction of being the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time, with 83 million units and 15.5 million album certified units, totaling an impressive 98.5 million. Recently, Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, recognizing him as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.

His headline concert tours have consistently sold out, attracting millions of fans, including nearly 40 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and eight sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events. At Luke’s recent sold-out Bridgestone concert, which marked his sixth consecutive sell-out at the venue, Billboard hailed him as a “foremost ambassador of country music,” lauding his onstage charisma and positive attitude.

On September 28, Luke Bryan resumes his ‘Country On Tour’ after launching his 14th Farm Tour this Thursday. With a trophy case boasting over 50 major music awards, including five Entertainer of the Year wins, Luke’s accolades include six CMT Artist of the Year recognitions, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever ACM Album of the Decade Award for ‘Crash My Party,’ seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards. He was also named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.

Mark your calendars for November 8, when Luke Bryan, alongside NFL superstar Peyton Manning, returns to host ‘The 57th Annual CMA Awards,’ to be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC. Furthermore, in 2024, Luke, along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, will return as celebrity judges for the seventh season of ABC’s American Idol, cementing his enduring influence and presence in the music industry.