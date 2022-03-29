John Prine’s Oh Boy Records Announce A Special UK and European Tour

Oh Boy Records, started by the late John Prine, have announced a UK & EU Tour which they are calling, ‘Oh Boy Goes To Europe.’ The tour will feature the brilliant Arlo McKinley, Emily Scott Robinson and Kelsey Waldon. They will be stopping in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Hamburg & Amsterdam from June 14th – 22nd. The tour will also see John’s wife, Fiona Prine, host select evenings.

All three artists will perform sets packed with new music, each night concluding with a group performance of a John Prine classic. The Hamburg date will also see a very special and rare additional performance from Oh Boy’s longest-signed artist Dan Reeder. Credit: Oh Boy Records

The full list of tour dates is:

Tuesday 14th: Germany – Hamburg, Nochtwache

Wednesday 15th: Netherlands – Amsterdam, Tuinzaal (Paradiso Noord)

Thursday 16th: UK – London, St Pancras Old Church

Saturday 18th: UK – London, Old Blue Last

Sunday 19th: UK – Manchester, Gullivers

Tuesday 21st: UK – Glasgow, Oran Mor

Wednesday 22nd: Ireland – Dublin, The Workman’s Club

Tickets are available from Thursday 31st March at 9am UK time BST HERE.