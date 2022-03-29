Connect with us

John Prine’s Oh Boy Records Announce A Special UK and European Tour

Exciting tour of the UK & Europe in June.

Published

Oh Boy Records Logo
Credit: Of Boy Records

Oh Boy Records, started by the late John Prine, have announced a UK & EU Tour which they are calling, ‘Oh Boy Goes To Europe.’ The tour will feature the brilliant Arlo McKinley, Emily Scott Robinson and Kelsey Waldon. They will be stopping in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Hamburg & Amsterdam from June 14th – 22nd. The tour will also see John’s wife, Fiona Prine, host select evenings.

All three artists will perform sets packed with new music, each night concluding with a group performance of a John Prine classic. The Hamburg date will also see a very special and rare additional performance from Oh Boy’s longest-signed artist Dan Reeder.

Oh Boy Records Tour 2022
Credit: Oh Boy Records

The full list of tour dates is:

Tuesday 14th: Germany – Hamburg, Nochtwache
Wednesday 15th: Netherlands – Amsterdam, Tuinzaal (Paradiso Noord)
Thursday 16th: UK – London, St Pancras Old Church
Saturday 18th: UK – London, Old Blue Last
Sunday 19th: UK – Manchester, Gullivers
Tuesday 21st: UK – Glasgow, Oran Mor
Wednesday 22nd: Ireland – Dublin, The Workman’s Club

Tickets are available from Thursday 31st March at 9am UK time BST HERE.

