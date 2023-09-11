Modern Final Girls: evolving heroines in contemporary horror

Credit: Universal Pictures

The concept of the “Final Girl” in horror movies has evolved over the years, reflecting changing societal norms and a growing desire for more complex and empowered female characters. In recent years, we’ve seen a new crop of Final Girls who break traditional molds and redefine what it means to be a survivor in the world of horror.

Modern Final Girls in horror movies have evolved to reflect the changing landscape of the genre and society as a whole. These characters are no longer passive victims but empowered survivors who fight back, demonstrating resilience, intelligence, and resourcefulness. They challenge traditional gender roles and provide audiences with complex, relatable heroines who inspire and entertain. As the horror genre continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more diverse and empowered Final Girls who redefine what it means to survive in a world of terror.

Following on from our features on the original Final Girls and the iconic 90s Final Girls, we explore some of the modern Final Girls who have breathed fresh life into the genre…