Sir Tom Jones
Credit: Live Nation

Tom Jones announces ‘Ages & Stages’ Tour for December

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Sir Tom Jones is finding time to fit in a UK arena tour ahead of the festive season. Today he’s announced his ‘Ages & Stages’ tour, which starts in Nottingham on 14th December 2023.

The tour will make stops in Birmingham, London, Glasgow, and Manchester. Each show promises unforgettable performances and timeless hits from Jones’ huge career. Tickets go on general sale Friday 8th September at 10am via liveNation.co.uk.

Jones is undoubtedly one of Britain’s all-time greatest vocal talents. With a career spanning over 60 years, he has sold over a staggering 100 million records, has amassed 36 Top 40 hits,  been honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trust Award and been the recipient of multiple Grammy awards. Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time.

From soul-stirring ballads to exhilarating anthems, the ‘Ages & Stages’ tour promises to showcase the full spectrum of Tom Jones’ colossal career, brought to life by his distinctive voice and magnetic charisma.

The full dates for the ‘Ages & Stages’ UK tour are:

Thurs 14th December                     Nottingham                       Motorpoint Arena
Sat 16th December                          Birmingham                      Resorts World Arena
Sun 17th December                         London                               The O2
Tues 19th December                       Glasgow                             OVO Hydro
Weds 20th December                     Manchester                       AO Arena
 
For more information about the tour dates and ticket availability, please visit Live Nation at www.LiveNation.co.uk.

