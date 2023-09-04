UB40 featuring Ali Campbell announces 2024 ‘The Hits Tour’ celebrating their reggae legacy

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell is set to embark on ‘The Hits Tour’ in 2024, treating fans across the UK to a spectacular celebration of their timeless reggae classics. This tour marks a significant milestone for the UK’s most successful reggae band of all time.

The tour will kick off on 6th April at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, promising a thrilling night of reggae rhythms and nostalgia for fans. The tour will then make its way to other major cities in the UK, including Glasgow, Leeds, London’s The O2, Birmingham, Cardiff, before culminating in a spectacular finale in Nottingham.

This exciting announcement coincides with Campbell’s celebration of the band’s induction into the prestigious Music Walk of Fame. To mark this remarkable achievement, an intimate show will take place at London’s Koko, followed by the unveiling of a dedicated stone on the Walk of Fame, proudly displayed on Camden High Street.

Additionally, UB40 enthusiasts have another reason to rejoice, as next week marks the 40th anniversary of the release of their iconic album ‘Labour of Love’ on 12th September 1983. This album produced a slew of groundbreaking hits that will take center stage during ‘The Hits Tour,’ including chart-toppers like ‘Cherry Oh Baby,’ ‘Many Rivers to Cross,’ ‘Please Don’t Make Me Cry,’ and the ubiquitous ‘Red Red Wine,’ which dominated charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

Throughout their illustrious career, UB40 and Ali Campbell have delivered a treasure trove of hits that have helped define the UK reggae sound. Hits like ‘Kingston Town,’ a memorable cover of ‘I Got You Babe’ featuring Chrissie Hynde, and ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’ have solidified their status as the authentic voice of UK reggae, with an impressive tally of 70 million records sold worldwide. Their unique blend of smooth yet rootsy reggae has resonated with audiences from every corner of the globe.

Joining UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on ‘The Hits Tour’ will be the very special guest, Bitty McLean. Bitty, known for his contributions to UB40’s 1993 album ‘Promise and Lies,’ boasts a successful career of his own. His hit singles like ‘It Keeps Raining (Tears From My Eyes),’ ‘Dedicated To The One I Love,’ and ‘Here I Stand’ made a significant impact in the 1990s, with three UK top ten singles by 1994 and over 1 million records sold. Bitty McLean continues to be one of Britain’s premier reggae vocalists.

Tickets for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell’s The Hits Tour 2024 are on-sale on Friday 8th September at 10am, and will be available from MyTicket.co.uk

The full tour dates for 2024 are:

6 April Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

7 April Glasgow SEC Armadillo*

9 April Leeds First Direct Arena

11 April London The O2

13 April Birmingham Utilita Arena

14 April Cardiff Utilita Arena

16 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena



* Bitty McLean not performing on this show