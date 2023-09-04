Simple Minds announce their biggest tour since 1985 with Del Amitri as support

Following the monumental success of their 2022 ’40 Years Of Hits Tour’ and the exciting revelation of upcoming tour dates in Australia and New Zealand, Simple Minds is thrilled to announce the UK and Ireland leg of their highly anticipated Global Tour 2024.In the past decade alone, Simple Minds has graced stages across the world, including their record-breaking 2018 US tour. The demand to witness the iconic band perform their classic hits like ‘Promised You a Miracle,’ ‘Glittering Prize,’ ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime,’ ‘Waterfront,’ ‘Alive and Kicking,’ ‘All The Things She Said,’ ‘Sanctify Yourself,’ ‘Don’t You Forget About Me,’ ‘Mandela Day,’ ‘Belfast Child,’ and ‘See The Lights’ has grown exponentially, solidifying their reputation as one of the finest live acts of their generation. The Times newspaper, reviewing their 2022 Wembley Arena concert, declared Simple Minds “back in fashion and on thrilling form.”With over 60 million albums sold and a string of worldwide number one hits, Simple Minds has not only become a must-see live experience but has also reignited the creative magic that defined their early years, serving as an inspiration for a new generation of artists. Their latest album, ‘Direction of the Heart,’ garnered critical acclaim, reaching number 4 on the UK album chart and the top 10 in multiple territories. Mojo described the band’s energy as “undiminished,” and other critics praised their enduring creativity.Before embarking on their UK and Ireland tour, Simple Minds will headline the Summer Concert Tour in New Zealand, with performances in Taupo, Hamilton, and Gibbston, followed by Australia’s Red Hot Summer Tour, including stops in Mornington, Rochford Winery, Sandstone, and Kings Park.The UK and Ireland leg of the tour kicks off at Leeds First Direct Arena on March 15 and includes eight more UK shows, concluding with a triumphant hometown concert at Glasgow’s The OVO Hydro. Dublin’s 3Arena is also on the tour itinerary.Stay tuned for more announcements regarding shows in other parts of the world. Over the course of the entire Global Tour 2024, Simple Minds anticipates performing for over one million fans worldwide.”Concerts are the lifeblood of Simple Minds; it’s where we and our audience come alive and energized through music. Four decades on from when we first set out, this global tour will demonstrate that Simple Minds are still alive and kicking!” – Jim KerrTour Dates:

March 15 : Leeds – First Direct Arena March 16 : Manchester – AO Arena March 18 : Dublin – 3Arena March 19 : Belfast – SSE Arena March 21 : London – The O2 Arena March 23 : Birmingham – Utilita Arena Birmingham March 24 : Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham March 26 : Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Centre March 27 : Cardiff – Utilita Arena Cardiff March 29 : Glasgow – The OVO Hydro

Tickets go on general sale starting September 8 at 9 AM

via

and

. Don’t miss the chance to witness Simple Minds in action on this unforgettable tour!