Mackenzie Carpenter releases the wistful ‘Can’t Nobody’ & channels classic Deanna Carter

Big Machine artist destined for a big future.

Published

Mackenzie Carpenter
Credit: Jami-Lyn Fehr

With her honey-smoked vocals 22-year-old Mackenzie Carpenter has been taking her time establishing a foundation as a songwriter ahead of her first release on The Valory Music Co., ‘Can’t Nobody’ which debuted last week as a SiriusXM Highway Find. On the heels of that release, the Athens, Ga. native has now signed with G Major Management for representation.

‘Can’t Nobody’ is a wistful track that builds to a clever chorus that drifts along on a wave of melody that references Dolly, Rocky and Daisy Duke amongst others! There’s a touch of 90s Deanna Carter to the song with a little modern Maddie and Tae thrown in for good measure. Listen below:

Acoustically grounded and leaning into live musicians, Carpenter worked with producer Brandon Hood to dial in her sound. “I always wanted to be a country music singer,” the young woman who co-wrote Lily Rose’s ‘Villain’ confesses with a laugh. “There are videos of me at age six, going, ‘I’m Mackenzie and I want to be a singer.’ And that was always the dream.”

Mackenzie Carpenter
Credit: Jami-Lyn Fehr

“In today’s world,” Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine records says of Carpenter, “it is extremely rare to find a voice – as a songwriter or a vocalist – that is truly unique. Not only is Mackenzie both a completely original writer, capturing the experience of being a young woman from an authentic place, her voice is immediately recognizable. But even more uncommon is the mystery around her: where everyone is everything on social media, Mackenzie was a mystery who required actual seeking out. “

