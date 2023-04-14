Mackenzie Carpenter – ‘Mackenzie Carpenter’ EP review

Originally from Hull, Georgia, Mackenzie Carpenter got her start singing in church and writing songs alongside her brothers. Since then she’s been featured in CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2023 and toured alongside the likes of Danielle Bradbery, Miranda Lambert, Jake Owen and Parker McCollum. Now she’s releasing her debut self-titled EP ahead of a summer out on the road.

The five-track EP opens with ‘Throw You Back’, the only previously unreleased cut of the quintet, which is a kiss-off to an ex who just doesn’t know when to quit. From the introductory splash effect (which makes complete sense once you get to the sassy laugh-out-loud chorus – ‘if you were a shoe I’d step in mud’ is one of my lyrics of the year) to the twangy, playful melody and Carpenter’s quick yet soulful delivery, it sets out exactly what she’s aiming to achieve with her music. I can already see this one being a huge singalong moment in live shows and it feels like it’s going to be the soundtrack to my summer.

One thing Carpenter does really well on this EP is showing off the different range of styles and influences on her sound. The bluesy ‘Don’t Mess With Exes’ highlights the smooth, rich quality of her voice as she delivers a word of warning about going back to old lovers, with a touch of wistfulness and some smart lyrics referencing the Lone Star State and calling a former lover the ‘thorn in your desert rose’. Elsewhere, ‘Huntin’ Season’ provides a fun 90s throwback moment with its rollicking melody, rapid-fire lyrics and rocking chorus, as well as a fun twist on exactly why Carpenter’s quite happy for her beau to disappear off into the woods (at least before coming back ‘with a twelve point buck’).

For me the standout track on the EP is ‘Jesus, I’m Jealous’. It’s slower and more subdued than the others, with a delicate, soft melody that provides a perfect backdrop to Carpenter singing about watching a couple dancing as she mourns over her own romantic struggles. There’s a real rawness and sadness in her vocals that makes it incredibly moving, alongside a touch of hopefulness and a frank understanding of her own wishes (‘love’s patient but I’m not’). It’s nice to see her tap into that emotional side a bit and something I’d be interested to see more of from her in future.

The EP closes with ‘Can’t Nobody’, which starts off full of affection and with plenty of details – like referencing ‘your favourite team’ on a guy’s cap – before hitting you with a killer twist in the soaring chorus. The bittersweet quality of the narrative and stripped-back acoustic melody really highlights the warmth in Carpenter’s voice as she pays tribute to Dolly Parton and Jack Daniel’s, and it ends the project on a note that leaves you wanting more.

Overall Mackenzie Carpenter’s EP is a great introduction to her sound, showing she’s just as capable of being tongue-in-cheek as she is turning her hand to a moving ballad, as well as her skill as a songwriter with a great ear for a clever lyric. It’s a strong start for her that’s well worth your time and makes me intrigued to see where she might go next. In the meantime, here’s hoping we might get some UK dates for her soon (mainly as I want to sing along to ‘Throw You Back’ at the top of my lungs!).

Track listing: 1. Throw You Back 2. Don’t Mess With Exes 3. Jesus, I’m Jealous 4. Huntin’ Season 5. Can’t Nobody Record label: Valory Music Co/Big Machine Label Group Release date: 14th April 2023