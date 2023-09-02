Win ‘Teen Wolf’ Double Feature on Blu-ray

Watch classic 80s cult comedy ‘Teen Wolf’ starring Michael J. Fox and ‘Teen Wolf Too’ starring Jason Bateman, in his debut film role, with this double feature box set released on 4th September 2023 by Fabulous Films / Fremantle Media Enterprises.

‘Teen Wolf’ is an outrageous comedy about a shy teenager with more than a changing voice to contend with- he’s a budding young werewolf! And when his newfound powers help him score at basketball – and with the popular girls – he has some pretty hairy decisions to make.

‘Teen Wolf Too’: Meet a college freshman who’s having trouble fitting into his ‘genes’- family ones, that is – when he finds out his uncle and cousin are werewolves.. and so is he! Now the clean-cut science student is the star of the boxing team with a hair-raising right hook and an animal attraction to his curvy co-eds. This four-fang film is sure to bring out the party animal in everyone!

‘Teen Wolf’ stars Michael J. Fox, James Hampton, Scott Paulin, Susan Ursitti, Jerry Levine and Jay Tarses.

‘Teen Wolf’ stars Jason Bateman, Kim Darby, John Astin, Paul Sand, James Hampton, Mark Holton, Estee Chandler, Stuart Fratkin.

