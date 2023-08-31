Win ‘Teen Wolf’ on Blu-ray

- What’s a high school kid got to do to be popular? Just let down his hair and howl! Michael J. Fox (‘Back to the Future’ Trilogy) stars in the 1985 classic 80s cult comedy ‘Teen Wolf’, which is being released on DVD and Blu-ray by Fabulous Films / Fremantle Media Enterprises on Monday 4th September 2023.
‘Teen Wolf’ is an outrageous comedy about a shy teenager with more than a changing voice to contend with- he’s a budding young werewolf! And when his newfound powers help him score at basketball – and with the popular girls – he has some pretty hairy decisions to make.
The film stars Michael J. Fox, James Hampton, Scott Paulin, Susan Ursitti, Jerry Levine and Jay Tarses.
To celebrate the new Blu-ray release, we have two copies of ‘Teen Wolf’ on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Tuesday Wednesday 13th September 2023.
