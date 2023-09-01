Win ‘La Brea’ Season 1 on Blu-ray

An epic adventure begins in ‘La Brea’ Season 1when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths and a primeval land. The Blu-ray and DVD, released on 4th September by Fabulous Films / Fremantle Enterprises Media, both contain all 10 episodes from the hit first season.

When a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling in people and buildings, those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

The series stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin and Chiké Okonkwo.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got two copies of ‘La Brea’ Season 1 on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 14th September 2023.

Terms & Conditions

The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15. Winners will be selected at random. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.