Win ‘The Sinner: The Complete Series’ on Blu-ray

Bill Pullman stars as Detective Harry Ambrose in the hit crime anthology ‘The Sinner’. Each self-contained season follows Det. Ambrose as he investigates a mysterious crime that seemingly defies explanation. ‘The Sinner: The Complete Series’ is released on Blu-ray and DVD on 11th September 2023 by Fabulous Films / Fremantle Media Enterprises.

Executive produced by Jessica Biel, this critically acclaimed thriller has earned multiple award nominations, including an Emmy nomination, two Golden Globe nominations, and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

Season One: Detective Harry Ambrose delves into the past of Cora Tannetti, a troubled woman, to determine why she stabbed a man to death.

Season Two: Ambrose returns to his hometown after a young boy named Julian Walker confesses to poisoning a couple and learns secrets that the inhabitants are determined to keep buried.

Season Three: Ambrose investigates a fatal car accident in Upstate New York and uncovers a much larger and disturbing case behind it.

Season Four: Now-retired, Ambrose travels to northern Maine to recover from the previous case. A tragedy occurs there involving the daughter of a prominent family, and he is recruited to help the investigation.

The series star Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel, Christopher Abbott, Dohn Norwood, Abby Miller, Carrie Coon, Natalie Paul, Hannah Gross, Elisha Henig, Tracy Letts, Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Eddie Martinez, Chris Messina, Matt Bomer, Alice Kremelberg, Michael Mosley, Frances Fisher, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, and Neal Huff.

