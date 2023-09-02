HomeFilm"Five Night's At Freddy's": watch the brand new trailer

Pip Ellwood-Hughes

A brand new trailer has arrived for “Five Night’s At Freddy’s” and the film looks set to be the perfect watch this Halloween.

Starring Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling and Piper Rubio, with Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard, the film is directed by Emma Tammi. It is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback, based on the video game series created by Scott Cawthon. Cawthon produces along with Jason Blum.

Can you survive five nights? The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

The film’s iconic animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is released in cinemas on 25th October 2023.

