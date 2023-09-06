‘Chicken Run’ sequel unveils fiery new villain and hilarious sidekick in new teaser trailer

In a clucking exciting revelation for fans of the beloved stop-motion animated classic, ‘Chicken Run’, the feathers are flying once again as the long-anticipated sequel, ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,’ takes flight. Get ready to meet the newest antagonists, voiced by acclaimed actors Miranda Richardson and Peter Serafinowicz, who are set to give our feathered friends a run for their nuggets!

The cat, or rather, the chicken is finally out of the bag. The one and only Melisha Tweedy, better known as Mrs. Tweedy and Ginger’s arch-nemesis, is back with a vengeance. Mrs. Tweedy, now voiced by accomplished stage, film, and television actress Miranda Richardson, is ready to stir the coop once more in this highly-anticipated sequel. Check out the teaser trailer today to catch your first glimpse of the reimagined Mrs. Tweedy as she embarks on a new era of fowl-play.

Joining the cast is the versatile British actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter, Peter Serafinowicz, who lends his voice to the character of Reginald Smith. Smith is a humorless businessman who, along with Tweedy, poses a formidable threat to chicken-kind. Together, they promise to create some clucking chaos!

Director Sam Fell shares his excitement about the return of this iconic villain: “They say a movie is only as good as its villain, and Ginger’s nemesis, Mrs. Tweedy, is one of the all-time greats. Now she’s out to take industrial-scale revenge on all chicken-kind with the Dawn of the Nugget. We’ve had so much fun working with Miranda Richardson to transform Melisha Tweedy into the ultimate 1960s super-villain. Miranda has a unique understanding of drama and comedy, making you laugh while scaring the pants off you in the exact same moment. Also rounding out our fantastic cast is Peter Serafinowicz, playing Reginald Smith, a slightly bemused businessman visiting Mrs. Tweedy’s giant nugget factory. It takes a particular kind of comic genius to play the foil to Miranda Richardson’s hilariously frightening archvillain. Peter pulls it off with effortless finesse.”

From the multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman and Academy Award® and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell, known for ‘ParaNorman’ and ‘Flushed Away,’ comes the eagerly awaited sequel to the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, ‘Chicken Run.’

In ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,’ Ginger and her fearless flock, having escaped the clutches of Tweedy’s farm, have found their dream: a tranquil island sanctuary, far from the dangers of the human world. Ginger’s happy ending seems complete when she and Rocky welcome a little chick named Molly into their lives. But trouble is brewing back on the mainland, as chicken-kind faces a new and terrifying threat. This time, Ginger and her team are ready to take the plunge, even if it means putting their hard-won freedom on the line. Get ready for an egg-citing adventure as they break in for the cluck of their lives!

‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ is set to be an egg-straordinary addition to the Aardman legacy, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can once again join Ginger and her feathered friends in their daring escapades. Stay tuned for more updates as we eagerly await the film’s release. It’s time for chicken lovers everywhere to spread their wings and get ready for the ultimate poultry showdown!