‘Sumotherhood’: watch the trailer for Adam Deacon’s upcoming parody film

Film
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

‘Sumotherhood’, a parody of the UK urban genre, is coming to cinemas on 13th October 2023 and you can watch the trailer right here.

Starring Adam Deacon, who directs the film and co-wrote it with Michael Vu and Jazzie Zonzolo, ‘Sumotherhood’ also stars Jazzie Zonzolo, Danny Sapani, Richie Campbell, London Hughes, Vas Blackwood, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Jaime Winstone, Peter Serafinowicz, Arnold Jorge, Eddie Kadi, Ella Vaday, Charlie Sloth, Lethal Bizzle, Megaman,
Denise van Outen, Tamzin Outhwaite,  Jeremy Corbyn, introducing Leomie Anderson with Jennifer Saunders and Ed Sheeran.

Sumotherhood
Credit: Paramount Pictures

In this parody of the UK urban genre Riko and Kane have got it all … big dreams, no respect and a fifteen grand debt. Could things get any worse?

Yes! So, it’s time to man up and finally be taken serious as “Roadmen”. Once putting their heads together on various ways to make some money, they decide to rob a megastar in a nightclub toilet and hold up the local bank but things inevitably don’t go to plan!! However, somehow a misunderstanding leads them to be desired and acquired for business with one of East London’s toughest firms, putting them in the line of fire to the firm’s arch-rivals.

Can Riko and Kane live up to their name? Will Riko win the affection of Tamara and if he does, will Tyrese, Tamara’s lunatic stepbrother, allow Riko to live? Will his life be worth living if the local London Feds draw a line back to our duo? Anything can happen when Riko and Kane are on the scene in this new action-packed urban comedy.

