Win ‘Resident Alien: Season 2’ on Blu-ray

‘Resident Alien’ is a comedy murder mystery/sci-fi drama series based on the Dark Horse comic book series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse and adapted for television by five-time Emmy nominee Chris Sheridan, who has been a writer on ‘Family Guy’ for 20 years. The second season is coming to Blu-ray and DVD, featuring all 16 episodes, from 4th September 2023 via Fabulous Films / Fremantle Media Enterprises.

An alien crash lands on Earth and must pass himself off as small-town human doctor Harry Vanderspeigle. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realises he needs to assimilate into his new world.

The series stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn and Elizabeth Bowen.

