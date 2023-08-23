HomeMusicHear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' (Taylor's Version) in...

Hear Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ (Taylor’s Version) in teaser for Prime Video’s ‘Wilderness’

By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me’ (Taylor’s Version) has been revealed as the opening titles song for Prime Video’s original thriller series ‘Wilderness’.

Fans can hear ‘Look What You Made Me’ (Taylor’s Version) by watching the newly released teaser for the series. You can watch it at the top of this article. The re-recorded track from ‘Reputation’ makes its global debut in the series teaser released today. ‘Wilderness’ will launch globally on Prime Video on 15th September 2023. 

Wilderness
Credit: Prime Video

The defiant ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.

Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasised about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…  

Taylor Swift’s track ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ is the latest addition to the psychological thriller driven by a female team, created by Marnie Dickens, based on B.E. Jones’ novel, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

