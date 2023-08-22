‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ coming to Digital next week

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ will be released on Digital on 29th August 2023 it has been announced.

The final chapter in the iconic franchise sees Harrison Ford reprising his role as Indiana Jones for the fifth and final time. The film will be available to buy from digital retailers on the 29th August, including Prime Video, Sky Store, Apple TV, & Google Play, with never-before-seen bonus content including five chapters that chart the making of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’. Join the adventure at home with cast and crew on an epic, globe-trotting adventure showcasing new characters, stunts, music, locations, production design, and visual effects.

Alongside Ford the film stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Fleabag’), Antonio Banderas (‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’), John Rhys-Davies (‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’), Shaunette Renée Wilson (‘Black Panther’), Thomas Kretschmann (‘Das Boot’), Toby Jones (‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’), Boy Holbrook (‘Logan’), Olivier Richters (‘Black Widow’), Mads Mikkelsen (‘Doctor Strange’) and newcomer Ethann Isidore.

Directed by James Mangold (‘Logan’) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each ‘Indy’ adventure since the original ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in 1981, has once again composed the score.

Bonus Features

The Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Chapter 1 – Prologue – Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!

Chapter 2 – New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.

Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!

Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb!

Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.