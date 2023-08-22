‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’: watch producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura talk about the newest film

Following our recent behind-the-scenes clip of Pete Davidson getting into character, we’ve got two more behind-the-scenes clips from ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’.

The two new clips feature producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura talking about the latest instalment in the epic and hugely -successful franchise. In the first clip, Di Bonaventura discusses the appeal of the long-running franchise. Watch the clip below:

In the second clip, Di Bonaventura talks about combining heart with spectacle in the franchise, something that has struck a chord with fans across the globe. See what he has to say below:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ takes audiences on a 90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduces a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. The film is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ is available to download and keep now and on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD, 4K UHD + Blu-ray SteelBook and HMV exclusive 4K UHD + Blu-ray SteelBook on 9th October.